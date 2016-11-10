MVA pays out millions in accident claims

Windhoek – The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund so far this year spent N$9.5 million on paying injury grants to 95 people involved in car accidents. In addition, N$142.5 million was paid out to 95 victims of car accidents, as medical grants.

A loss of income was paid to 131 people between 16 and 60 years of age, which amounts to N$13.1 million. “This is applicable if the deceased was working or had an income before passing on and was dependent on the level of income,” explained Martins-Hausiku, the chief executive officer of the MVA Fund.

Furthermore, loss of support grants were paid to 131 children under 21 years of age, amounting to N$13.1 million. This is applicable to deceased persons between 16 and 60 years who had one dependant, explained Martins-Hausiku.

“This amounts to N$13.1 million at the value of N$100 000 per family per annum and is dependent on the level of income,” she added.







Furthermore, the fund has paid N$672 000 in funeral grants for 96 people. These figures are for the period January 1 to date. During the said period, there were 16 mass casualties – which are accidents involving two or more people – recorded at the MVA call centre.

“In those, 96 fatalities and 95 injuries were recorded. This means that ten people lost their lives every month in mass casualty crashes,” explained Martins-Hausiku.

She said the fund is “deeply concerned” about the continuous loss of lives on the country’s roads. She also cautioned road users to be more vigilant, especially with the approaching festive holidays.

“Many households continue to lose breadwinners and children are left orphaned and destitute with no love and care. The MVA Fund therefore by law, carries these families through their agony and disburses millions of dollars in funeral, injury, medical, loss of income and loss of support grants,” said Martins-Hausiku.

Early on Tuesday morning, six people died in a car accident when an Iveco minibus carrying 24 occupants struck a cow some 30 kilometers south of Windhoek on the national road between Windhoek and Rehoboth.

“The fund relates to the hardship and suffering associated with these incidents, hence requests the families of the deceased to contact the nearest MVA Fund service centre for relevant claims such as the funeral grant and loss of support for the dependants of the deceased, as well as loss of income, injury grant and medical expenses for the injured (persons),” said Martins-Hausiku.