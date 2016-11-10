Invest in Namibia exhibitors at a glance

The two-day Invest in Namibia conference, which ended in the capital yesterday, attracted hundreds of potential investors from the region and across the world. The conference presented targeted projects in priority sectors and incorporated a strong business-to-business match-making component. The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development identified about 20 projects, including business plans and feasibility studies, that were promoted during the conference and that require a total investment of N$53.4 billion. The conference also showcased Namibian products, in an exposition themed ‘Made in Namibia’. Here are some of the Namibian exhibitors who participated.





