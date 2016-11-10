Enduro champions crowned

Windhoek – The Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship winners were officially announced and awarded their trophies at Farm Elisenheim on Saturday, November 5.

Henner Rusch (KTM) was awarded the overall Namibian Enduro Championship and the more than 250cc motorbikes crown for the fourth year in a row. The season had not started promising for Rusch after he ran out of fuel in the first event at Omakwara.

However, he kept his nerves and won six out of the seven following events, demonstrating his outstanding skill. Pascal Henle (KTM), who had moved up from the motorbikes up to 200cc Class only this season, was on his heels throughout the season, and pounced to win whenever Rusch gave him an opportunity.







He finished second overall, ahead of Kai Hennes (KTM) in third. Five victories in the motorcycles up to 200 cc Class helped Marcel Henle (KTM) to be awarded the championship, although tied on points with veteran Ingo Waldschmidt (KTM, 4 victories) in the end.

Throughout the season, the two riders showed an entertaining battle, up to the showdown in the last event. Joern Greiter (KTM) finished third. In the Senior Motorbikes Class, Sven Schneidenberger (KTM/Husaberg), won his third championship title in a row, ahead of Frank Ahlreip (KTM) and Kai Hohmeier (KTM).

The overall motorbikes title went to Rusch, who was “sandwiched” on the podium by the Henle brothers, with Marcel Henle in second, and Pascal Henle in third. “Challenge accepted” were his words, when asked about the next season and the competition by the Henle brothers.

The Open Quad Class saw a dramatic final race of the season at Otjihase, in which JL Oppermann (Honda) clinched the win, and with it his first Namibian Champion title.

Newcomer Jens Rubow (Yamaha) – who was awarded the Quads Rookie of the Season award – rode an excellent first season to finish second, ahead of Claire Brendel (Honda). Brendel, was the first lady rider to have entered in this class, and ended it in style by finishing on the podium in all events except one.

In the Ladies Quad Class, Shannon Rowland (Honda), who had dominated the season, was awarded the Namibian Ladies Quad Champion title.

In the Motorbike Clubman’s Class, Jürgen Gladis (KTM) was awarded the championship title. Gerald Heiser (KTM) was second overall, while Ronnie Adams (KTM) ended the season in third after winning the last two events.

In the Offroad Bikes Class, Kurt Hartung (KTM) won the Championship crown ahead of youngster Lenny Bagwitz (KTM) and Juan van As (KTM). Van As was awarded the “Most Improved Bike Rider 2016” title, due to his constantly improving results over the season. Noam Babluki (KTM) was awarded the Development Class Championship title, ahead of Adam Johnston (Yamaha).

The Bank Windhoek Enduro Championship season 2017 will start in February 2017. The Namibian Enduro Club offers male and female enthusiasts, from beginners to professionals, from young to old, the possibility to enjoy the Enduro sport, and encourages newcomers to join the next season.