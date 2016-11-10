Early 2017 launch for Mitsubishi Triton SU will prove worth the wait

Mitsubishi Motors has confirmed the local introduction of its all-new Triton SU (Sport Utility) for the start of 2017. Among the array of timely updates, Triton SU will establish a new benchmark in engine performance with Mitsubishi’s latest-generation 2.4-litre 4-cylinder DOHC MIVEC 16-valve turbocharged common rail diesel engine.

This powerful new engine features an aluminium cylinder block to save weight and can be paired with Mitsubishi’s latest 6-speed manual or 5-speed automatic gearbox.

The Triton SU is expected to arrive in southern African dealerships in February 2017.

This all-new super responsive 2.4-litre engine is supplemented by a variable geometry turbo charger as well as Mitsubishi’s proprietary engine mapping. Peak power outperforms similar-sized engines with 133 kW at 3 500 rpm and 430 Nm at 2 500 rpm, with more than 350 Nm available from 1 500 rpm. This combination provides a substantial improvement in low-end torque of over 25% compared to the previous 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine which was fitted to the outgoing Triton range.







“Our new lightweight turbo diesel engine is fitted with Mitsubishi’s latest generation MIVEC technology and weighs 30kg less than its predecessor, resulting in improved responsiveness, fuel consumption, handling, cornering and braking performance,” says Nic Campbell, General Manager of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

The new MIVEC engine is mated to a choice between the five-speed automatic or six-speed manual gearbox with the option of two- or four-wheel drive available to both. Each gearbox has seen a significant redesign from its predecessor with the manual gearbox now featuring shorter and smoother shifts and the automatic gearbox offering electronic manual shifting.

Buyers who opt for the 4×4 drivetrain will get to sample the latest version of Mitsubishi’s widely acclaimed Super Select II 4WD system. This state-of-the-art system is unique to Mitsubishi and offers four intelligent driving modes which can be engaged from the electronic drive-selector situated inside the cabin. This multifunction setup gives drivers precise control in challenging weather conditions or on loose surfaces with low-range modes, including a rear diff-lock, essential for tackling tough and technical off-road obstacles.

One of the Triton’s popular and versatile modes distributes torque in a 40:60 ratio between front and rear axles via a centre differential which not only makes the Triton SU perform like a true SUV on gravel and wet slippery roads, but dramatically improves cornering performance. The revised distribution delivers greater mechanical durability than the traditional 50:50 configuration used by all other 4×4 competitors.

The comprehensively revised suspension contributes to a stable and soothing ride that one would previously associate with a passenger car or SUV. Minimised body roll translates into precise handling and cabin noise is reduced using noise absorbing and damping materials in key areas of the vehicle. Triton’s best-in-class turning radius of 5.9 metres compares to the manoeuvrability of mid-sized sedans.

The Triton SU’s ergonomically designed cabin combines the interior comfort of a passenger car with the functionality of a multi-purpose utility vehicle. The J-line design of the Double Cab results in class-leading interior space with plenty of leg and head room while the wider interior angle of the side windows gives additional shoulder space.

The Triton SU’s Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) body construction features high-tensile steel to absorb energy and maintain cabin integrity. Pretensioners tighten the seatbelts in a collision, restraining the occupants and allowing the airbags to work effectively. Active Stability with Traction Control, ABS and Electronic Brake Force Distribution give the driver added control in emergency situations.

“International reports have already found the Triton SU to be the most car-like pick-up to drive. Fitted with a new-generation lightweight diesel engine, upgraded suspension and reduced NVH levels, this new sport utility will impress owners with a comfortable ride that hasn’t compromised those workhorse principles and multi-purpose functionality,” says Campbell.

The Triton SU replaces the popular Triton range which was locally introduced in 2007. Mitsubishi has sold over four million pick-ups in over 150 countries across the globe.