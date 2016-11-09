Youth to observe World Disability Day

Windhoek – Two young hearts, Anna Penavali and Franceline Tony, have once again teamed up with the youth in the Ohangwena Region to observe World Disability Day on December 3 in Onhuno.

The two childhood friends established the Franceline Special Academy (FSA) in 2014 to help young people with disabilities. This is not the first time the organisation will be observing this day, having successfully done so last year under the theme “Being disable does not unable”, which attracted many children in the region.

Penavali says this year they are planning to invite the likes of Ananias Shikongo to motivate the children.

“The idea of opening up the organisation came into existence in 2014 when I realised and saw a lot of children [with disabilities] in the village. I then pitched the idea to my friend Penavali who was working as a volunteer at the Ohangwena Community Radio that time,” says Tony.







She adds that they informed the councillor of Onhuno Constituency, Johaness Hakanyome, who has been and still is very helpful and been a referee to them.

So far the organisation has registered up to 21 children but only ten of them make it to the centre every day with the rest only visiting when things like clothes and food are being handed out.

“We also visit them since they are hardly at the centre due to long distances (transport) and their conditions,” Tony informs.

This year they want to put a smile on the faces of the children and are thus humbly requesting financial assistance from good Samaritans to make the event more successful.