St Barnabas awards best performers

Windhoek – Grade 7 learner Engelbreht Charmelle, fifth grader Mbetjiha Hitikua, fourth grader Handura Ngumatjiua, sixth grader Ndenge Dikuua, Kandovazu Kaetjatjua in Grade 2 and first grader Hijamuhona Ngurimuje are the overall best performers of the St Barnabas Primary School this year.

The school rewarded their best last Friday in the Katutura Community Hall. The annual prize-giving ceremony was sponsored by the schoolboard chairperson Oscar Kavari, who sees the need to give learners something for their hard work. Alexandryne Uasutua Kaune, teacher and event organiser, says the prize-giving is hosted to recognise best achievers and inspire other learners.

“Rewarding the best performers is good for learners because it encourages them to work extra hard and the ones that didn’t get any certificate to work towards getting one the next time,” she says.







The prize-giving recognizes the best three performers in different subjects in each grade and the overall performer in each grade. Kaune says the learners are chosen according to their first and second performance.

“Since we are not yet at the end of the last term, we took the first and second term performances, and put them together to get our best and overall performers,” she explains.

Pre-grade learners also graduated and were awarded certificates. The best learners were awarded certificates while the overall best performers were handed a certificate plus a cash token. The learners were entertained by the school choir and a dance by the Grade 6’s.