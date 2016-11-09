Sevens go further with Novel Ford

Windhoek – Novel Ford were yesterday unveiled as the official sponsor of the Namibian rugby Sevens side for the upcoming Safland Sevens tournament, slated for The Dome in Swakopmund on November 12-13.

The total value of the sponsorship is N$175 000 and includes the transport of the team to the tournament from Windhoek to Swakopmund, and for the duration of their stay in Swakopmund.

The tournament boasts players who have represented their respective countries at various international Sevens tournaments and the participating teams include hosts Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana and Germany.







Other teams who will be participating in the development category are the Novel Ford Namibia Academy side, the South African Living Legends, South African All Stars, and the Eye of the Tiger who are the official South African development team.

The Namibia national side is currently ranked 2nd in Africa and has risen in international rankings from 40th to 26th in recent months.

“It is important to support our national side in this format of rugby,” says Rosie Moolman, Dealer Principal at Novel Ford, who continued: “Sevens is an exciting game and taking into account Ford’s Go Further positioning, is congruent with our philosophy of being fully present and taking on challenges so that we keep going and keep getting better.”

“The Ford brand sponsors rugby in many countries at international level, so it makes sense that we lend support to a young and budding side. We wish them all the best for the tournament ahead,” she adds.

This is the first time that Novel Ford has been involved in a national sport sponsorship for an event held on Namibian soil. Novel Ford is part of Novel Motor Company and is proudly Bidvest.