Economic Planning Minister Tom Alweendo

Namibia: what to invest in?

These are the targeted sectors in which investment opportunities abound, as presented by Minister of Economic Planning Tom Alweendo.

Housing

Shortfall of over 300 000 units

Mostly urban and peri-urban centres

Rising prices

Affordability concerns

Land servicing

Innovative construction methods

Tourism

Unique and beautiful scenery

Tourist arrivals increased over 6% in 5 years

1.5 million arrivals in 2015

Need for more tourism products







Manufacturing

Need to industrialise

Manufacturing through value addition

Manufacturing contributes 12% to GDP

Opportunities in steel and bitumen

Agriculture

Still an agricultural economy

Crop and livestock farming

Established export markets

Agro-industry

Innovative food growing technologies

Need for feedlots

Energy

Rising demand

Increasing deficit

Imports increasing

Renewable energy opportunities

Transport and Logistic

Gateway to southern Africa

Access to market of 280 million people

Invested in key infrastructure

Logistics and support services