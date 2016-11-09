Economic Planning Minister Tom Alweendo

Namibia: what to invest in?
These are the targeted sectors in which investment opportunities abound, as presented by Minister of Economic Planning Tom Alweendo.
Housing
Shortfall of over 300 000 units
Mostly urban and peri-urban centres
Rising prices
Affordability concerns
Land servicing
Innovative construction methods
Tourism
Unique and beautiful scenery
Tourist arrivals increased over 6% in 5 years
1.5 million arrivals in 2015
Need for more tourism products
Manufacturing
Need to industrialise
Manufacturing through value addition
Manufacturing contributes 12% to GDP
Opportunities in steel and bitumen
Agriculture
Still an agricultural economy
Crop and livestock farming
Established export markets
Agro-industry
Innovative food growing technologies
Need for feedlots
Energy
Rising demand
Increasing deficit
Imports increasing
Renewable energy opportunities
Transport and Logistic
Gateway to southern Africa
Access to market of 280 million people
Invested in key infrastructure
Logistics and support services