Dundee, NIMT collaborate on vocational trainingv

Tsumeb – Dundee Precious Metal Tsumeb (DPMT) is engaged in ongoing consultations with the Namibia Institute for Mining and Technology (NIMT), as well school principals in Tsumeb, to find the best possible methods and means to provide technical training to interested learners by the beginning of next year.

Sixty learners from various schools in Tsumeb are expected to benefit from the envisaged programme when it kicks off. This is in an effort to support government’s initiative of its reviewed basic educational teaching curriculum, where it intends to introduce Grade 13, which will embrace technical training as part of secondary schooling.

Dundee intends to effect the proposal by next year January once all parties have reached consensus and vowed to provide educational materials and pay for instruction. This was announced by Dundee’s vice president and managing director Zebra Kasete during the recent Tsumeb Copper Festival business conference in Tsumeb on Friday.







Kasete reaffirmed Dundee’s commitment towards the social development of the copper town. “We are in talks to partner with NIMT to provide technical training to learners in Grade 11 and 12 in order to equip them with technical knowledge for a better insight, which will guide them in whether to follow the academic or practical route, as they can now do a self-assessment of what they are capable of doing,” said Kasete.

Dundee’s Community Trust administrator Andre Struwig, who is at the forefront of executing the plan, said the selected learners will be trained from 16h00 to 18h00 daily, or as may be the case following the finalisation of the consultation between the parties involved.

“The learners will receive N1 certificates after completion of the course, which can allow them to proceed straight to university without having completed Grade 12,” said Struwig, adding that they do not have a framework yet to integrate learners who are still below Grade 10 level.

In addition to technical training, Dundee will also be migrating to e-commerce, where they will procure computers to be used by community members, while administrators will be trained in how to use the equipment.