Brand-new customer care system launched at FNB

Windhoek – FNB Namibia has just launched a brand-new customer CARE system which is sure to streamline compliments, complaints and queries logging and management. Steve Coetzee, Executive: Points of Presence says: “Do you have a query or suggestion, or would you like to compliment us or possibly complain about something we could have done better? We would like to hear from you. At FNB we pledge our full commitment to providing you with great service and helpful information.”

Coetzee went on to say that FNB customers are entitled to great quality service and this is entrenched in the bank’s promise of How Can We Help You.

“There is a certain standard of service that customers should expect from us, which includes our commitment of acting fairly and with integrity in all our dealings with customers while honouring their request for confidentiality; making customers feel welcome, be appreciative of their business and ensure that they are happy with our service. More commitments from our side include demonstrating a sense of urgency in dealings with our customers, helping to choose solutions and services which suit customers’ needs and help them understand how to use these solutions, and their basic financial implications.” These were but some of the commitments and undertakings that FNB Namibia pledged regarding customer service.







Linda Shininge, National Service Manager, added that the old system – Service First – was more cumbersome and required a lot more manual methods and processes and was just not efficient, effective and quick enough to satisfy staff and customers of FNB Namibia.

She explains: “The CARE system is a web-based system that allows for more efficient logging and management of compliments/complaints/ queries as all of the aforementioned will be routed to a centralized service team which will determine to which operational area – including branches – said query needs to be allocated. CARE users and service champions within the different operational areas will then be directly responsible for working and resolving complaints and queries allocated to them. Human intervention is still required but we commit to feedback within 24 hours and are confident that the new system will allow us to do so.”