Youth encouraged to apply for EPLs

Okombahe – Erongo Regional Governor Cleophas Mutjavikua has appealed to youth specifically those from Okombahe and Uis in the Erongo Region to apply for Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs) that enable holders to prospect for minerals and oil.

Mutjavikua made the appeal while speaking at the annual #Nu-Khoe (Damara) Annual Cultural Festival held at Okombahe in the Erongo Region this past weekend.

“Your proximity to the Omaruru River should make your benefit more from fisheries,” Mutjavikua said, adding that there is no single EPL application of youth from Okombahe and Uis.







“Yet you are the ones that constantly complain about not benefiting from the country’s resources,” Mutjavikua stressed.

According to him, residents of especially Okombahe and Uis do not always participate in important economical discussions that take place in the region.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Deputy Minister of Land Reform Benardus Swartbooi urged Damara-speaking people to give their full support to President Hage Geingob.

“It is the kind of work for which he (Geingob) has sacrificed his entire youth life in the fight for freedom, democracy for this country, so let us support the head of state passionately without hesitation,” he said.

“Support President Geingob every time, every day because his heart is at the right place, his mind applies itself to the thoughts about the more prosperous tomorrow for each and every citizen of this country,” Swartbooi added.

The event was also attended by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Christina Hoebes, Special Advisor to the Kunene Governor John Khamuseb and Director of Education in the //Karas Region, /Awebahe Johannes //Hoeseb, among others.

Okombahe is a settlement in the Erongo Region of eastern-central Namibia, situated on the Omaruru River, 70 kilometres north of Karibib.

It is regarded as the capital of the ǂNûkhoen (Damara) tribe; the annual King’s Festival is held at the town’s Gaob Memorial Stadium.

Before the independence of Namibia, Okombahe was situated at the edge of the Damaraland Bantustan. Martin Luther High School and Dibasen Junior Secondary School are situated in the village.