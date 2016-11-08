Welwitschia committed to Swapo manifesto

Keetmanshoop – Welwitschia Catering and Cleaning Services (Pty) Ltd that donated a 15-seater minibus to the Swapo //Karas regional office has reiterated its commitment to the ruling Swapo Party’s manifesto that outlines the party’s policy position on health, job creation, housing, health and education.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the party at Keetmanshoop on Saturday, the Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, who is also the chairperson of national leaders assigned to //Karas, urged Swapo members to make good use of the bus.

She said if Swapo members look after the bus it will serve Namibians for many years.







She called on the party members, especially the drivers, to take ownership of the bus, saying many a time such a donation is misused because no one feels like it is theirs and thus abuse it.

“People have a tendency of what doesn’t belong to me I can use as I want and this should stop,” she said.

The director of Welwitschia Catering and Cleaning Services (Pty) Ltd, Simon Nambondi, said the donation is a goodwill gesture to meet Swapo halfway as it positions itself to transform Namibia’s socio-economic status.

He said as an affirmative action compliant company, Welwitschia remains committed to embracing the promises documented in the Swapo manifesto, that of growing the economy, creating wealth and job opportunities for all Namibians.

He further said the Swapo Party has done a magnificent job to keep peace and stability in the country and allow businesses to prosper, saying without peace no business can be carried out.

“Peace and political stability are critical to long-term business success, and political stability is the key to investor confidence,” he said.

Swapo //Karas regional coordinator Matheus Mumbala was a happy man to receive the keys on behalf of the office, and indicated that the party followed all the right procedures in order to receive the donation, and thanked the company, saying carrying out the party’s activities will now be easier.

“On behalf of the Swapo Party in //Karas Region, we want to say thank you for your donation as it will make our operations easier in this vast region,” said Mumbala.