Suspect arrested over rape, murder of teen

Windhoek – The Namibian Police yesterday announced they have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Camilla Gabriela Stiyn on Sunday morning.

According to Inspector Slogan Matheus of the Namibia Police Public Relations Division the suspect was apprehended after some “digging” by the police at Rehoboth and they are satisfied they have the culprit. His name may not be mentioned until he appears in the Rehoboth Magistrate’s Court today.

In unrelated news it was announced during the weekend crime briefing that four rapes including that of a 10-year-old girl were committed during the past weekend.







A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man on Thursday, November 3 between 17h00 and 19h00 next to the Aranos auction yard. It alleged the suspect lured the victim with an N$20 note and led her into the bushes where he assaulted the girl with his fists, removed her clothing and violated her. He was arrested and expected to make a first appearance in the Mariental Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Three men, aged 20, 20 and 21 respectively are expected to appear at the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of rape after they allegedly gang raped a 22-year-old woman at Tsinsabis on Saturday, November 5.

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy in Tses on Friday, November 4 at around 22h30. It is alleged the woman was on her way home and came across a group of men. One of the men allegedly grabbed her and forced her into an abandoned house and had intercourse with her without her consent. The suspect appeared in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The police at Kamanjab reported the rape of a 17-year-old girl by a 23-year-old male at Okatumba-Komasa location on Friday, between 23h00 and 00h00. The victim was on her way home from a bar and the suspect grabbed her and pulled her into his house where he assaulted her with his hands and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

He was arrested and appeared in the Outjo Magistrate’s Court yesterday.