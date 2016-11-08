Shikongo bags a Toyota bakkie… no more walking to training

Windhoek – The House of Joy Ministries, through the counsel of ‘Prophet’ Jackson Babi, recently joined the rest of the nation in congratulating and recognising the achievements of Namibia’s Paralympics poster-boy Ananias Shikongo when they blessed him with a stunning Toyota bakkie.

Before heading for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the Paralympic Games, Shikongo would frequently attend church services at the House of Joy Ministries in Katutura, where he would spend hours with Babi praying to the Lord and asking for divine intervention and guidance at the Paralympics in Brazil.

In Brazil, his prayers handsomely paid off when the fast-as-lightning Namibian sprinter scooped three medals – a gold medal in the men’s T11 200m race and two bronze in the T11 100m events.







Upon his return from Rio, Shikongo happily returned to the cathedral to again thank the Almighty and Babi for the guidance and blessings, and on that same night during the service, Babi asked if Shikongo still needed assistance in other areas of his blossoming career, to which he replied by pointing out his need for transport to and from the training ground.

Usually, Shikongo would walk daily from the Goreangab settlement to the Katutura Independence Arena where they conduct their daily training sessions. As such, Babi decided that the church would donate a sparkling Toyota Hilux 2.7 bakkie, with fantastic features such as a surround sound system, leather seats, tow bar and many other features.

Handing over the car, Babi said: “You are a champion to all Namibians and we should all help where we can and thus we have decided to give you a Toyota bakkie that will assist you in going and coming from training. You can also transport your team-mates. All we need to do in these coming days is just change the ownership of the car so that you officially become the new owner.”

Shikongo wholeheartedly welcomed the kind gesture, saying he was not expecting it and now his dreams of owning a car has finally been realised.

“I want to thank the Lord for using his servant Prophet Babi in helping the lives of many Namibians and not just spiritually but also physically,” said an excited Shikongo.

Babi advised him to take care of himself by abstaining from unnecessary behaviours and things that could ruin his career, and to always put Jesus first in everything he does. Babi concluded by saying he donated the vehicle on behalf of his ministry and on behalf of all Namibians.