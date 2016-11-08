Permaculture classes offered at Krumhuk

Windhoek – Permaculturalist, botanist and gardening adviser, Fabian von Hase, will introduce locals to permaculture on November 19-20 on Farm Krumhuk.

Von Hase says the internationally recognised beginner’s course is an intensive introduction to the methods and principles of permaculture. It will explain what permaculture is, its ethics and design principles and methods of design and concept of zones. This will be interspersed with regular hands-on practices outside.

Permaculture is a philosophy of working with, rather than against nature; of protracted and thoughtful observation; and of looking at plants and animals in all their functions, rather than treating any area as a single-product system.







In essence it’s a design system that copies nature so that there is less work for more output in gardens, on farms and in communities. It’s a way of creating paradise.

Von Hase started presenting courses on Farm Krumhuk in July, teaching attendants how to grow vegetables/herbs organically from seed. The series of four courses on organic gardening formed a base for future courses on permaculture. These courses have been designed in response to a recent training needs assessment workshop held by the Namibia Organic Association (NOA) and are supported by the Namibia Permaculture Community Association (NPCA).

Von Hase says the aim is to help home gardeners (mostly urban) grow their own food in an organic way while using less water. That way they can lower their water consumption, improve food security and buffer against increasing food prices.

The course will take place from 09:00-16:00 on November 19 and from 09:00-13:00 on November 20.

Registration closes on November 14 and to register participants can email: vhasefabian@gmail.com or SMS 081 3971924. The course fees are N$1 700 (lunch and snacks included).

By Deon Schlechter