Nudo SG accused of misusing party funds

Windhoek – The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), Khomas and Erongo leadership have accused the party’s secretary general Meundju Jahanika of misusing party funds.

Nudo branches wrote letters to the party’s president Asser Mbai calling for the removal of Nudo’s secretary general.

Aggrieved Nudo members further accused Jahanika of running party affairs as his private business.







In letters seen by New Era dated 2nd November, Khomas/Erongo branches leadership instruct party president Mbai to remove Jahanika who is also a member parliament, with immediate effect.

They are accusing Jahanika of, among others, misusing party funds to advance his own interests.

“Since Jahanika took over as SG he has made himself guilty on various occasions of fuelling factionalism in the party,” reads one of the letters.

According to the letters it is crystal clear that Jahanika is openly campaigning for Okakarara Councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu.

“To advance this Jahanika continues to advance this agenda with underhand campaigns, using party funds to send junior members to places across the country to establish branches, not genuine branches but Mickey Mouse branches that aim to destabilise the party and advance his group at the expense of others in the party,” reads one letter.

The disgruntled groups are also calling for Mbai to bring in outside auditors to audit the party’s books.

They say the group of people employed by Jahanika are getting handsome subsistence and travel allowances and are forever travelling across the country to advance a single group in the party.

The groups are also calling for an investigation into a case in which one member allegedly close to Jahanika was given a loan of N$10 000 to purchase a vehicle.

“Of late it has become a dangerous precedent set up by Jahanika that he is using money meant to grow the party and advance the party political program for own advances,” the letter continues.

Disgruntled leaders are also calling for the nullification of the recent Nudo Women’s League (NWL) second elective congress, saying that most of the branches that were established before this congress were unconstitutional as no clear guidelines were set up, with no proper communication.

Contacted for comment on Friday, Jahanika confirmed having seen the letters but said he could not comment on the matter.

“I am still waiting for Mbai to approach me on those allegations leveled against me and then only will I be able to defend myself,” he said.

When contacted for comment, Mbai said he was aware of such complaints from the mentioned parties and he still needed to attend to those grievances as he was out of town.

“Contact me tomorrow then I will be able to tell what decision the party will take,” Mbai said.

Nudo is set to host its third congress in 2018. During the congress, Nudo will elect a new leadership, for the positions of president, vice-president, secretary-general (SG), deputy SG, treasurer and secretary for information.