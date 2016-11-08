Namibia’s leading female athlete ties the knot… Toetsie and Juppy say we do

Otjongombe, Aminius – And who says beauty and brains are not the best of bedfellows? Well, Namibia’s most accomplished netballer and most recognizable female athlete Jatjinda ‘Toetsie’ Kambatuku is a living example of being contrary to that outdated adage.

The gorgeous beanpole lass has finally scored big as she tied the knot with her secretly kept beau following months of speculation.

The couple got married in what can be easily described as the wedding of the century last weekend at Otjongombe village, Aminuis district in the Omaheke region in a lavish wedding ceremony never witnessed in that neck of the woods before.







Scores of people including the who’s who in sporting and social circles descended on the laid-back village to be part of this yet to be matched wedding ceremony in the eastern part of the land of the brave, where cattle breeding always takes centre stage.

The well-structured bride has been known for rattling baskets in the netball discipline and is regarded as arguably Namibia’s finest female athlete following her exploits on netball courts.

Her astonishing display and talent captured the imagination of foreign coaches and she was deservedly offered a netball scholarship to advance her academic aspirations in the United Kingdom (UK).

Toetsie, whose good looks can be mistaken for those of a movie star, or better still a beauty contestant, grabbed the opportunity with both hands and is now the proud holder of a bachelor degree in sports management, obtained from Northhumbria University in Newcastle.

During her four-year stint in Tyneside, the cat-footed slippery athlete established herself as a valuable squad member of the university’s netball team where she walked away with dozens of high profile accolades.

Her newly wedded hubby Alex (Juppy) is not a stranger to the world of sport, after all he’s the kid brother to former African Stars stalwart Albert Tjihero, elder brother to the football playing Tjihero siblings Jamanuka and Bimbo.

Nephews Chicken Nokovambo Kaengurova and Tjimbatu Tjihero were prominent members of the now defunct Okahandja outfit Liverpool, while younger sisters Pahee and Kapena were also notable netballers during their prime.

Alex’s brother in the shape of Oscar ‘Silver Fox’ Mengo is arguably the finest footballer this country has ever produced. The latter is the biological old man of Namibia’s leading female hockey player Maggy Mengo.

Current and former squad members of Civics netball club led by head coach, the gorgeous Anita Ndjaronguru, were deployed as bridesmaids during the colourful ceremony that had male guests twisting their heads in absolute awe.