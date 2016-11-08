Grootfontein, Ondangwa could receive heavy rains

Windhoek – A build-up to two promising days of heavy showers in especially the north started yesterday and was followed by scattered thunderstorms during the morning that became more widespread in the afternoon. This situation is expected to continue today and the Grootfontein and Ondangwa areas and areas north-west of that have an 80 percent chance of rain since yesterday.

These favourable conditions are expected to last well into Wednesday where after most of the country will experience sunny and cloudy skies for the rest of the week. But the possibilities of scattered thundershowers will remain over most parts of the north.

Namibians had reason to smile over the past weekend when the first rains of the new season were recorded countrywide.







According to the Namibia Meteorological Service the biggest downpours were measured on Saturday in the Grootfontein area where 17mm was recorded on average. Steenboklaagte, just outside of Grootfontein, received close to 18mm while some 8mm were recorded at Nabuatibub in the Grootfontein area.

At the Lindequest gate at the Etosha National Park 11mm was poured out of the rain meter by Saturday afternoon while Ondangwa received almost 5mm.

Other places that received rain on Saturday are Opuwo (0.3mm), Otjiwarongo (0.2mm), Okongo (3.5mm), Khorixas (1.7mm), Rundu (0.4mm), Okahao (0.2mm), Outapi (0.3mm) and Hosea Kutako Airport (0.2mm).

At Eenhana, the weekend rains came early and 14.3mm were measured on Friday while Omaruru received more than 8mm on the same day. In Windhoek 7.2mm were recorded on average over the weekend.

Okakauejo received 1mm and Oshikongo 3.2mm. It rained throughout Sunday night in Tsumeb and more than 22mm were recorded. Outjo received 3.4mm on Saturday, Gobabis 2.8mm and Rehoboth 0.8mm. Light rains also occurred in the //Karas Region yesterday.

According to namibiaweather.com, the chances for good rains are expected north-east of Windhoek and from Grootfontein and north-west of the town all the way to the border with Angola. In the north-central areas scattered thundershowers are expected while isolated thundershowers are possible most of the country.