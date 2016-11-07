Four perish in multiple car crash

Ongwediva – Four people died while one was injured in a horrific multi-vehicle accident which took place at Omutsegwonime village, about 20 km from Omuthiya on the Omuthiya-Oshivelo road, at 11h30 on Friday.

The police regional crime investigations coordinator for Oshikoto Region, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua, said a white Isuzu double cab collided head-on with a Mazda station wagon. Four people including the driver of the Mazda died at the scene.

One passenger in the Mazda survived the accident.

Two of the deceased were identified as 33-year-old driver Teofilus Salomo and Festus Lukas, 51. Their next of kin have been informed.

Two other male victims had not yet been identified, as they had no documents on them.

According to the deputy commissioner, the Izuzu was driving from Windhoek en route to Eenhana while the Mazda was headed to Oshivelo from Omuthiya. The third vehicle, a Quantum minibus, hit a tree, caught fire and burnt to cinders.

The driver of the Quantum swerved off the road to avoid the accident.

One of the 14 passengers in the minibus, 57-year-old Tresia Shivute, was seriously injured. The 13 others escaped unhurt. Still in Oshikoto Region, the police are investigating a case of murder after a 68-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by an unknown suspect. The incident happened last Thursday at 18h30 at the victim’s home at Okashana Koomanya in Oshikoto Region.

Katjiua said the deceased sustained several cuts on the left side of his face, head and ribs. He was cut with an unknown object.

The deceased was identified as Johannes Iita. His next of kin have been informed. No arrest has been made, however the police have taken in a female domestic worker who lived with Iita at the time of his demise.

“It is alleged the deceased lived with the female domestic worker and two minor children,” said Katjiua. The female domestic worker was not at home at the time of the incident as she had taken livestock to the water point.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Investigations into the matter continue.