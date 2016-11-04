Turkish folk music delight tonight

Windhoek

Its Turkish folk music night tonight at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) auditorium with the presentation of the Serap Çiftçi and Nurser Ugan concert.

The concert is held to introduce Turkish folk music in the polyphonic form representing the rich culture of Anatolia and to present the diverse nature of Turkish music to the world. Turkish mezzo soprano, Çiftçi,and pianist, Ugan, are offering the audience a fascinating fusion of traditional Turkish folk music and classical western music. Çiftçi, is a prominent figure in Turkish opera whose art is also praised by audiences in Europe, Latin America and the United







States due to its unique nature. She also created the concept of blending opera with the traditional Turkish tunes.

Tickets are available online, at the NTN Box Office, and from computicket at any Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide.