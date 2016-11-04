Sonia honours mothers with exhibition

Windhoek

The ‘Flowers Exhibition’ currently on at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC)’s Restaurant La Bonne Table, aims to bring peace, happiness and joy to the world that is broken and full of pain.

The exhibition by Sonia Bergh is a tribute to her late mother, and all mothers. “They all deserve flowers. My Mother loved flowers and she was a beautiful, loving, supporting, strong woman that never complained despite a lot of hardship. She had the most beautiful flower garden,” Sonia explains. Sonia artistically captures and gives a variety of blossoms personalities through her paintings. “Flowers have captivated us with their unique beauty and attractive scents, and the association of certain flowers with different meanings is an age-old art form that Bergh portrays in her tasteful work. Bergh aims to bring a bit of colour and joy to the lives of others and to motivate people not to ever give up, even in the face of impossible challenges,” she says.







Flowers further have a meaning for Sonia as they symbolise love, care, comfort, and a lot of other things. Flowers bring colour, happiness and joy in the lives of people. “We give other flowers to show them care, love, or show appreciation and sympathy. Artists have different objectives, motivations and reasons for creating their artworks, and it differs from one artist to another. There is a story behind every piece of art,” she affirms.

She adds that her art is therapy for her, it is part of her healing process and it makes her happy. Her reward is bringing colour and happiness in the lives of others and it is an encouragement for them never to give up in life. “This is an outstanding art work, I like her determination and hard work. Her works really looks presentable,” says Debbie Shindume who can’t get enough of Sonia’s paintings. The exhibition runs until November 24.