MK to open boutique at Grove Mall Khomasdal

Windhoek

Due to popular demand for the second generation of her lingerie already,

renowned local international model, Meriam Kaxuxwena, MK, is opening a boutique at the Grove Mall Khomasdal on the last Sunday of this month.

“This is better than people calling me, I have hundreds of lingerie collection and people now don’t need to call me but to visit my shop,” she says about the opening on November 27. MK who launched her lingerie collection at the Nampower Convention Centre last Saturday night, says she is now aiming at penetrating the international market. The 24-year-old who also celebrated her birthday on the same night adds that the international market means business. “I want to take my business where there is a bigger market and where people really understand the fashion industry,” she says.







MK unveiled five types of lingerie collections for women of all ages, sizes shapes. The event was attended by close to 300 fashion lovers, including the minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta. Unlike last year when she launched her bikini collection, this year’s lingerie launch saw a poor turnout. “I even received calls from people saying I did not organise my show very well, but to me the show was a big success and I am very happy,” she says.

MK adds that the reason why she organised the show at the last minute is because the venue was fully booked and she just have to host the show earlier than she wanted. Local artists Sunny Boy, Sally and Young T, graced the stage with their massive performances with some of the dancers even donning her lingerie.

Up to 12 local and one international models were seen strutting their stuff in the MK fresh lingerie.