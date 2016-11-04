Merian is Miss Otji-Munngunda

Windhoek

Few if any, whether the models themselves, music lovers, fashion lovers and traditional gear fashionistas can claim not to have had a Saturday night, early Sunday morning time of their lives last weekend.

The occasion was the Miss Otji-mungunda beauty pageant when hordes of both traditional and modern revelers jampacked the hall of the Khomas Regional Council in Windhoek to savour the latest in traditional Otjiherero/Otjimbanderu women gear as the models strut their stuff on the catwalk. As if the traditional models on the catwalk rump were not enough entertainment, the event boasted with an array of musicians in the fame of Mutjangatjike Ben Muundjua and Tjonga Tjongile in the Oviritje genre; One Blood in the Disco genre and as an icing on the cake, the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) 2016 Male Singer of the Year, Big Ben.







Going into the wee hours of Sunday morning, besides for the models entertaining the crowd in the night, the event spontaneously melted into reveling indaba as members of the crowd find themselves on the stage, especially towards of the event with the announcement of the winners, lured onto the stage by the closing joint repertoire of singers Mutjangatjike and Tjongile. The event, a cultural extravaganza was meant to fundraise for an eventual re-union of the descendants of the Otji-mungunda clan. Otji-mungunda clan can be traced, among others, to erstwhile Namibian traditional leader and patriot, Hosea Kutako. The winners are: Meriam Karokohe – Miss Otji-Mungunda Diva 2016,

Uaraa Fathima Ngavetene – 1st Princess, Jackylario Kaeka – 2nd Princess and Valery Kambatuku – Miss Personality.