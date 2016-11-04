It is tomorrow at Dr Hage Geingob Stadium  

Windhoek

The day has finally arrived for what has been described to be the prestigious Windhoek Jazz Festival. According to the organising committee, all the logistics are in place and it is ready, steady and go for the music jamboree. “The public should look forward to an exciting and interactive event this Saturday, by listening to our local Big Ben, Fu Jazz Band, Suzy Eises, Swingers Jazz Band and Chikune,” entices the City of Windhoek’s Lydia Amutenya. “Before coming down to the stadium to enjoy one of the city’s finest musical experiences, one should ensure that they have their tickets ready, camping / lawn chair, cash (there will be an ATM onsite) and appositive attitude,” she entices, adding that jazz merchandises are also available at the stadium. “Security will be tight as usual to ensure that jazz fans enjoy their music in peace,” assures Amutenya.

Jazz lover, Petrus Amakali (65), says he can’t wait to mingle with some of the international acts performing at the festival. “I have a feeling that this will be a night to be remembered,” he anticipates smilingly. Petrina Alweendo (25), says although she doesn’t really know musch about jazz music, this is a day she determines to experience the taste of the genre ever. “Most people seem to like Jazz so much and I just can’t wait to be part of this festival too,” adds Alweendo. Gates are opens at three O’clock in the afternoon and tickets are available at Computicket outlets countrywide for N$250.