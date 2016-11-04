Fashion Week ends with a David Tlale’s celebration

Windheok

The first ever Windhoek Fashion Week which kicked-off on Wednesday at the Grove Mall ends tomorrow night with the celebration of the renowned celebrity and award winning South African designer, David Tlale, with his fashion programme, The Intern.

David has taken a step further in his career by transferring his knowledge to the next generation of designers with The Intern. The programme rounding off the fashion week is hosted by the First Lady of the Republic of Namibia, Monica Geingos, who will be announcing the three lucky local designers to go through to David’s internship programme. The aim of this programme is to discover new and emerging talents in Namibia in fashion designing, train and mentored by the House of Tlale, introduce them to the business of fashion, nationally and continentally.







The programme is also specialised to upscale training to prepare and bridge the gap between universities/colleges and industry, assist the emerging talent to muscle up creatively, quality, fit, finishing and most importantly competitive in the local and global fashion market.

Many entries for Intern programme have been received for this once in a lifetime opportunity to groom local designers, but now the time has come to reveal those who have made it. Organisers add that fashion enthusiasts will be first treated to David’s master collection before the announcements. The Intern is a programme developed and conducted by David to empower and transfer skills to the young and upcoming fashion designers in Africa. It was established in 2012 and currently the House of Tlale is training nine young designers on a full time bases in his studio.

Budding fashion designers with a minimum qualification of a fashion certificate/diploma/degree or self-taught with a business or working from home with understanding of the fashion industry generally may apply to enter the internship.

Renowned for his undeniable knack for showmanship and elaborate designs, David’s work is both daring and elegant—a brand that defies convention and a brand that impenitently employs unpredictable use and understanding of fabric, colour and texture. He has taken his work around the world, partnering with a number of influential brands in South Africa. In 2009, he was awarded Fashion Designer of the Year at the Africa Fashion Awards in Johannesburg, and later made his debut at Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week with a collection entitled “Cultural Intimacy.”

Apart from David’s celebration tomorrow, fashion lovers will first be treated to a first slot of the night with different styles when Paledi Segapo, owner of Palse brings his unique South African taste of power to Windhoek for the very first time. Maria Nepembe, a celebrated Namibian powerful style brand presents for the first time on a runway her latest RIA Collection, after launching the brand last year. Staying true to the powerful theme, Zimbabwe’s celebrity stylist Craig Zoowie teams up with popular designer, Thembani, to show Namibia the Zimbabwean power of style. Forever powerful, forever sticking to trends, renowned retailer Forever New also showcases in this slot. Lastly we see Nicoleen redefining the word damaged.

The first slot of the fashion show tonight starting a six O’clock offers Namibian heavyweight, Melissa Poulton, with her latest collection called Earth; the Manzvat brand belonging to Angolan designer Alves Nanhkova who has been likened to the African Kanye West; newcomer Hapi and established Namibian designer McBright Kavari with his elegant Otjiherero themed McB collection. PUMA unveils her +size collection inspired by Windhoek Draught.

On the second slot, starting at nine O’clock in the evening, designers in this slot brings you a collection which takes you to that safe place where you as an individual expresses yourself through your clothes under the theme “Dressed to Win”. This show slot consists of fashion winners. Salmi, designer of the Salshi brand who was victorious last year at the Swakara young designer’s competition will showcase her works that even went as far as Europe. London graduate, Ingo Shanyenge, known as the winner in every sense of fashion brings you the Waterfall collection.

The second slot is also shared by Rusa Namuhuya, an emerging victor as well as Hafeni Frans who is the only Namibian designer to have featured in the fashion bible, the Vogue magazine. Mshasho Wear also brings the flare to it all as The Dogg unveils his exclusive new collection for the first time on a national runway.