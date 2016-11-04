Epukiro Masters tourney this weekend in Gobs

Windhoek

The Epukiro Masters Club (EMC) will this weekend host their much-hyped football and netball fundraising tournament at the Gobabis Legare Stadium. The matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament aims to raise funds for the renovation of Epukiro Pos-3 Junior Secondary School and the Goeie Hoop Primary School in the Omaheke Region. Tournament organisers intend to raise funds for both schools via gate takings and teams’ registration fees. The two schools are situated in the Epukiro Constituency of Omaheke Region.







In an earlier interview with New Era Sport, tournament organiser Kambuu Kavari said their aim is to raise at least N$80 000 or more at the event. The tournament, which will only allow Masters Teams, will mainly feature football and netball teams from various parts of the country.

Given that it’s a Masters tourney, Kavari said participants should be over the age of 35 and would be compelled to provide identification documents as proof.

The winning team in the football category will walk away with N$7 500, while the second and third placed finishers will each pocket N$4 500 and N$1 500, respectively, in that order. Netball winners are guaranteed to take home N$2 500, while the second and third placed teams will get N$1 500 and N$500 each.

Some of the well-known personalities expected to grace the tournament include former Black Africa defender Muree Katjiteo, NFA secretary general Barry Rukoro, former Eleven Arrows and African Stars lethal striker Pule Tjombe and also former African Stars stalwart defender Vemuna Hoveka.

Kavari said teams would be coming from as far as Rehoboth, Okahandja and Rundu. The prize-giving ceremony will take place at Legare Stadium immediately after the finals on that Sunday.