Chuprakov wants to tame Nakathila

Windhoek

Russian boxer Evgeny Chuprakov has confirmed his readiness to face Namibia’s Jeremiah Nakathila, saying come November 18 he will set the record straight.

In a report carried by Russia’s largest boxing and MMA news portal, allboxing.ru, the 26-year-old Chuprakov has been hard at work preparing for the fight, which will see him confronting Nakathila for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Inter-Continental title.







Nakathila is the current WBO Africa super featherweight champion, while Chuprakov is the current WBO European titleholder. The undefeated Namibian boxer is currently rated 13th in the world by the WBO and his last two victories came by way of technical knockouts (TKO’s).

Chuprakov’s last fight was also a win by TKO, making it a fight to watch. Also important to add is that Nakathila comes into this fight with 11 straight wins from the same number of fights and his last fight was against Jasper Seroka of South Africa, who he trounced via an 8th round knockout after just 57 seconds of action.

On the other hand, the equally undefeated Russian comes into the fight with an impressive record of 16 fights and 16 wins and his last fight was against Sebastian Tlatlik who he defeated in the 2nd round of their fight.

Nakathila and his team, which will be lead by promoter Nestor Tobias, will leave for Russia next Friday to ensure that they have enough time to acclimatise to the cold weather conditions of Russia. Additional info: allboxing.ru