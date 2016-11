A number of people died in a horrific road accident involving three vehicles at Omutsegonime, alongside Ondangwa -Omuthiya road.

Although details are still sketchy, Oshikoto Police Deputy Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua confirmed that three vehicles, a seven seater Dankie Botswana, a pickup vehicle and a minibus were involved. The minibus burst in flames. Unconfirmed information suggests that the accident claimed three lives or more.