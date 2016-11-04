A benedict of music poetry at the FNCC

Windhoek

Music, poetry and monologues are in the mix tonight at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) during “The Benediction” featuring seasoned creative collaborator, Nayasha.

This is the second session of The Benediction, this time a pre-tour show before Nayasha jets off on a tour of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) which include Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho and Botswana. The event promises a meeting of the past, present and future in an indulgence of the elements of deliberative vibration of African rituals courtesy of seasoned creative collaborators. Tickets are N$50 or N$ 100 with a CD and show starts at 20H00.