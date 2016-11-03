Young swimmers to meet up at Tsumeb this weekend

Tsumeb – Swimmers from various swimming clubs countrywide are expected to gather in the Copper Town of Tsumeb this weekend to compete in the second race of the Bank Windhoek Long Course gala.

The first Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala for the 2016/2017 swimming campaign was held at the Olympia Swimming Pool last month. This is the fourth consecutive year that Bank Windhoek is sponsoring the long course galas for an extended season.

In this weekend’s gala, swimmers will compete in the following events: 400m Freestyle; 200m Breaststroke; 100m Backstroke; 100m Freestyle; 200m Butterfly; 1500m Freestyle; 50m Butterfly; 50m Breaststroke; 50m Freestyle; 100m Breaststroke; 400m Individual Medley.







Most of the swimmers and their parents will be staying at the Kupferquelle Resort, where the pool is also located, and as past experience has shown, a relaxed and festive atmosphere accompanies the event.

The swimmers enjoy travelling and competing in pools in which they do not regularly compete in and this creates a sense of excitement, especially with the younger swimmers, who have not yet gone on tours, or have not otherwise travelled for sporting events.