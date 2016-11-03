President appoints two new acting judges

Windhoek – President Hage Geingob, acting on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, has appointed magistrates Philanda Christiaan and Johanna Prinsloo as acting judges of the High Court.

Christiaan was appointed with effect from November 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 and February 1 to 28 next year.

She has recently served as a divisional magistrate at the Keetmanshoop Court and has been a serving magistrate since 2007. Christiaan has 16 years of experience in the legal field from various positions she has occupied in her professional career. She is a holder of a Baccalaureus Juris (B.Juris) degree and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Namibia.







Prinsloo will be appointed with effect from February 1 to 28 next year and again from March 1 to 31. She is a principal magistrate at the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court and has been a magistrate since 1996, after serving as a public prosecutor and regional court prosecutor from 1989 to 1996.

Prinsloo has 27 years of experience in the legal field from the various positions she occupied in her professional career.

She holds a B.Procurationis degree from the University of the North West (Potchefstroom Campus) and a Baccalaureus Legum (LLB) degree from the University of South Africa.

Both Christiaan and Prinsloo are Namibian nationals and attended the Aspirant Judges Training Programme conducted by the High Court in December 2015.