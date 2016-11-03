NBL appoints acting national marketing manager

Windhoek – Namibia Breweries Limited’s innovation manager, Rene Duffy, has been assigned to act in the position of national marketing manager until further notice.

This follows an externally received complaint that alleges irregularities within the NBL marketing department, after which an investigation was launched.

Subsequently, on October 25, NBL national marketing manager Rosemary Shippiki tendered her resignation, on the understanding that the investigation would continue.







NBL’s parent company, the Ohlthaver and List Group, says that guided by its value of ‘We do the right things right’, the group subscribes to rigorous disciplinary processes and procedures, and has therefore appealed to all involved parties to refrain from judgment on the matter until the process is completed.