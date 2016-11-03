Man stabs girlfriend, sets her home on fire and commits suicide

Keetmanshoop – A 28-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Keetmanshoop on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Eneas Ashimbamba, allegedly took his own life on Monday morning at around 07h45 after a heated argument with his girlfriend.

It is alleged that the deceased had an animated argument with his partner at her shack at Keetmanshoop’s Tseiblaagte location, after which he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the right arm and set her shack on fire before walking away from the scene.







//Karas regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Isaak told New Era the couple did not live together, but were residents of the same street, with their shacks not far from each other.

Isaak said moments after setting the shack on fire the man’s body was found hanging from a tree at the town’s industrial area. He further said the police are as yet in the dark as to the motive of the deceased man. He also did not leave any suicide note behind.

The woman is said to be in a stable condition and recovering at the Keetmanshoop District Hospital.