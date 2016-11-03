Lize-Marie wins annual BizzKids competition

Windhoek – Lize-Mari de Bod, 16, trading as ‘Coloring Crazy’, from Windhoek Gymnasium was crowned the winner of the 2016 Bank Windhoek BizzKids competition that was held at Maerua Mall shopping complex in Windhoek on October 28 and 29.

She won first place and received prize money of N$7 000 for herself and N$5 000 for her school.

Nicole Groenewald, 8, and Sharoline Bock, 14, trading as ‘Nicoles Lucky Packets’ from St Paul’s College took the second prize of N$5 000 and in third place was Katharina Bergemann, 11, Fiona von Koenen, 11, and Alexander Bergemann, 9, from Deutsche Privatschule Omaruru, who traded as ‘Sweet Friends’. They walked away with N$3 000.







“It was a great pleasure to see the smiles on the faces of the children when they received their certificates of achievement. As a bank, it is also pleasing to note the innovative ideas that the children had to start their own businesses.

“The idea behind the Bank Windhoek BizzKids competition is to encourage children to take informed business risk from a young age,” said executive officer for marketing and corporate communication services at Bank Windhoek Jacquiline Pack.

“The competition gave the finalists the chance to get involved in product development from start to finish, as they were encouraged to make their own products, market it and sell it,” Pack said.

The Bank Windhoek BizzKids competition was launched seven years ago to encourage and promote entrepreneurship among Namibian youth.