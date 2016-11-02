Uukule SSS top in road rules awareness

Windhoek – The Uukule Senior Secondary School (SSS) in Onyaanya Constituency in the Oshikoto Region will this Thursday be awarded by NamCloud CC for winning first prize in the Learner4U programme, under the Road Safety Through Technology (RSTT) campaign.

RSTT was a pilot project co-sponsored by First National Bank (FNB) of Namibia that focused on school learners. “In this project, we went to selected schools and installed the NamCloud Learners4U programme, a computer application that educates individuals on rules of the road, road signs and vehicle controls,” says NamCloud director, Kenneth Goereman.

He adds that the competition was a pilot project that started this April until August to promote road safety in Namibia by educating future road users, school learners, on the rules of the road.







PK De Villiers Secondary School, Suiderlig Secondary School-Keetmanshoop, Rehoboth High School, Dr Lemmer Secondary School-Rehoboth, Etosha Secondary School-Tsumeb, Shikudule Combined School, Ponhofi Secondary School-Oshikango, Hans Daniel Secondary School and Uukule Secondary School from Ondangwa participated in this programme.

Measuring the impact of the project assessments on the learners was done on the first day and the last day of the project and only five schools managed to go through to the end of the project, with an overall average improvement of 80% at each school.

The best performing school in this project was Uukule SSS, with an overall improvement from an average of 55% on the first to an average of 89% with their last assessment followed by Dr Lemmer High School, which improved their average score from 62% to 85%.

Some schools like the Suiderlig Secondary School and Uukule Secondary School went ahead with their learners and booked themselves in at NATIS for the actual learner licence test for which some learners managed to get their NATIS learner’s licence.