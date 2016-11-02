Swapo is here to stay – Geingob

Windhoek – President Hage Geingob has poured cold water on suggestions that the ruling party Swapo, which he currently leads, is a shadow of its former self, saying the party remains firmly stuck to its original ideals and principles.

“Swapo has not changed. The world has changed or perhaps, it is you who has changed, not Swapo. [It] is here to stay, and it is here to stay for a very long time,” the president said.

He made the remarks on Monday during the opening of the party’s second national policy conference, currently underway in Windhoek.







“There are those who claim that Swapo has changed and it is no longer the party they used to know,” noted Geingob.

He however said it is pertinent that Swapo adapts to deal with the challenges of modern times to remain at the forefront of fighting for social justice.

“Our mission is not complete and, therefore, we shall never become static or atrophy,” he explained. The meeting was attended by both former presidents of the party and country, Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba.

In his speech, Geingob furthermore stressed that during the days of the conference, delegates should not forget the policy documents of 1976, in which the party declared that the government of a truly liberated Namibia would wage a struggle towards the abolition of all forms of exploitation.

“Let us have the will, let us pave the way to success. Let us face our challenges with the confidence and boldness of what we achieved since the beautiful and promising dawn of our political independence.”

Geingob added that when he looks at the current state of the party, he is filled with a sense of optimism.

“I can never subscribe to the propaganda that our mighty Swapo, or our beloved Land of the Brave, in any way constitutes a sinking ship.”

“We know that there are those who are keen to give this impression that things are bad and we know that this is a deliberate tactic to discredit our government and our party.”

“Swapo’s culture is that while we may disagree internally through party structures, it is not our nature to disagree outside and through the press. It is appropriate for us to discuss the strengthening of party platforms to air and resolve grievances.”