Omaruru youth get information

Windhoek – The second Omaruru Constituency Youth Forum Information Sharing Day was attended by 65 people, a big increase from the inaugural edition last year when only 25 youths attended.

Under the theme ‘Knowledge is power’ the day last Friday in Omaruru attracted 15 exhibitors, including the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, the Office of the Judiciary, and the Shack Dwellers Federation. The day was also blessed with the presence of Foreversun Motivations with Foreversun Haiduwah himself motivating everyone positively and giving them a jump-start to improving their lives. Among the sponsors of the event were the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, that provided transport for the youth from the nearby constituencies to Omaruru and back, and the Erongo Regional Council, which through the Omaruru Constituency Office helped with refreshments.







“Like I mentioned before, the event can grow if only we have more stakeholders on board that are really interested in youth development and that would want to see the youth turn into responsible educated persons. This can only be made possible if they are well informed and like many others I too believe that knowledge is power,” said Serron Nghoshi,

chairperson of the forum.

He emphasised the importance of the event, especially to the rural youth who find it difficult to get information on, and application forms of, various institutions because they do not have access to the internet like urban youth do, thus using this platform to expand their knowledge by also learning from one another.

The information sharing day is intended to bring together exhibitors especially from institutions that play a role in youth development in society, and the youth from in and around Omaruru, especially the rural youth from Daures Constituency, together to close the information gap.

Nghoshi further hopes the event gets the attention of more stakeholders to allow it to grow in future since it is the initiative of the constituency youth forum, which directly contributes to youth development and not only in Omaruru – “but my dream is to see this event expand also in other towns and accommodating entrepreneurs and somehow find a way on how the platform can remedy youth economic emancipation”.