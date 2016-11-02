NEWS JUST IN: Phosphate mining environmental clearance set aside

The Environmental Clearance Certificate granted to NMP for phosphate mining has been set aside, the Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta announced. This for the Environment Commissioner Theofilus Nghitila notify the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, the fishing sector and all other interested parties to finalise their input a in the report within three months. The whole process should be finalised within six months from today, Shifeta said.

“This order is with immediate effect and binds all parties directly or indirectly affected unless set aside by the High Court as per section 51(1) of the Act,” Shifeta told the media this afternoon.