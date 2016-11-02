Millions invested to open Nictus Giga

Windhoek – After ten years of planning, plotting and building, the Nictus Group has finally opened their long-awaited multi-million dollar showroom ,called Nictus Giga.

The new shop is situated in the heart of Windhoek on one hectare of land and offers a full range of products in appliances, including audio, video, and by world renowned brands like Defy, Grundig, Whirlpool, Samsung, KIC, Hi-Sense, LG, Bosch and Panasonic.

What’s more exciting for local consumers is that Nictus Giga offers the latest variety of stock of furniture, guarantees its own products and doesn’t charge any insurance or delivery costs.







“I want to convey my appreciation to the Nictus Holdings and the Nictus furniture boards for their support in developing this project and for the faith in the future of our country by making this huge investment”, said Nico Tromp, executive group managing director at Nictus at the launch of the new premises.

“Everyone present will agree that this is the most beautiful furniture shop in Africa and certainly compares equally to the best in the world. Well done to everyone involved,” said Hannes Retief, managing director of Nictus Furniture.

Nictus Furnishers, which has been in operating since 1945, prides itself on being the oldest furniture business in its niche in the country and is a major role player within its defined market.

Of the 440 furniture dealers worldwide, Nictus Furnishers had been rated by a research agency in London as the 140th best furniture trader in the world. The company is also rated as one of the 40 most financially sound furniture businesses in the world.

The Nictus footprint currently consists of two branches in Windhoek, one in Tsumeb, one in Swakopmund, one in Walvis Bay and one in Ongwediva that employ a combined workforce of about 180 Namibians.

“From a Nictus Holdings perspective we are very optimistic about the potential of the Namibian economy and, therefore, invested millions of dollars in this state-of-the art showroom. Unfortunately Namibia is experiencing a severe drought, which is evident in our sales figures especially up in the north,” Retief remarked.