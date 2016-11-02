Blue Machine readies for world title unifier

Windhoek – Namibia’s undefeated boxer Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo has promised to fulfill what many local boxers have been dreaming of: getting a bite of the most lucrative prize in global boxing, a world title.

The strongly-built Namibian knockout specialist will challenge Eduard Troyanovsky for the unified International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Super Lightweight world title on the 3rd of next month in Russia.

Troyanovsky is a formidable world champion and currently holds both the IBF (International Boxing Federation) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world titles.







The bout has been dubbed “The Super Fight”, as it offers an incredible platform for the equally impressive Indongo to cement his place in the world of boxing.

Putting the magnitude of the upcoming bout into perspective, locals have compared the upcoming clash to the unification fight between Paulus ‘the Rock’ Ambunda and Chucky Flores, or even bigger.

However, his opponent, Troyanovsky, is a world-class boxer, who is yet to taste defeat after 25 fights, with 22 of those finishing within the distance via stoppage.

His last title defense fight was against Keita Obara, which he easily won by TKO to successfully defend both his IBF and IBO world titles on September 9.

Troyanovsky is promoted by the legendary Roy Jones Jnr.

Indongo also boasts a remarkable record of 20 straight victories from the same number of fights in the paid ranks, with half that tally ending in stoppage.

The Namibian, fighting for a world title for the first time, is currently ranked #4 in the world by the WBO.

The hard-punching Indongo won his last fight against Fabian Lyimo on August 6 by way of knock-out.

Indongo is promoted and handled by the revered MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed trainer-cum-promoter, Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Tobias and his team.

“Obviously we’re very proud of this opportunity, as it’s indeed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any deserving boxer.

“This is an opportunity that does not just fall [from heaven] like manna. It’s a gesture, one that has been carved out over a number of years, aided by discipline, determination and consistency, including an excellent track record in the boxing ring,” Tobias remarked.