NQA boss to serve on international body

Windhoek

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) has announced that its chief executive officer, Franz Gertze, has been elected to serve on the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE) board of directors, which came into operation on October 12.

NQA deputy CEO Asnath Kaperu said the appointment was confirmed by the president of INQAAHE, Susanna Karakhanyan, during her visit to Namibia recently.







INQAAHE is a worldwide association of over 280 organisations active in the theory and practice of quality assurance in higher education. The central purpose of the body is to promote and advance excellence assurance agencies.

To achieve this goal the network focuses on the development of the theory and practice of quality assurance, the exchange and understating of policies and actions of its members, and the promotion of quality assurance for the benefit of higher education, institutions, student and society at large.

According to Karakhanyan, Gertze is most deserving to fill the position because of his firm commitment and passion for quality assurance in the higher education sector.

“Mr Gertze is a person whose passion for and dedication to quality assurance in general and that in the Namibian higher education sector, in particular, is hard not to notice. Throughout his membership with INQAAHE he has been able to contribute to the fruitful and constructive dialogue on quality assurance, thus demonstrating the many values an actual leader could offer for system enhancement,” she said.

Gertze is currently the only African representative on the board, which NQA prides itself on as this presents unique benefits for Namibia and the SADC region at large.