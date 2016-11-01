Man arrested in connection with killing of teenage girl

Keetmanshoop

Police in Hardap Region have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old girl at Mariental more than a week ago.

The lifeless body of Estonovia Games was found on October 21 behind the cemetery near Mariental High School, by a boy who was on his way to school.







It is alleged the deceased was strangled to death in the early hours of Friday.

Hardap police regional commander, Commissioner Andries van der Byl telephonically confirmed that Hendrik Swartz, 29, was arrested on Friday and made his first appearance in court yesterday.

Van der Byl said the suspect was arrested after he was seen with scratches on his neck and on his hands, as well as teeth marks on his chest, which might be the result of the deceased trying to fight back.

He further said the suspect was seen by witnesses in the company of the deceased and her friends, adding that the suspect has previous records of rape.

He said that police investigations into the matter continue and that the police will take the suspect’s DNA and semen for forensic analysis.