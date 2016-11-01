Kudus return to snatch Dolphin Cup

Swakopmund

The Vineta Sports Stadium in the coastal town of Swakopmund was packed to the rafters as local rugby teams battled it out in the Day of the Dolphin Rugby Tournament last Saturday.

Walvis Bay outfit Kudus Rugby Club clinched the one-day annual tourney in fine style – in the process claiming the

N$10 000 prize and a floating trophy. The Narraville-based outfit defeated incumbents Namibian Tisan from Windhoek by 10 points to 5 in the final.







“This is the fourth time we have won this trophy. I wasn’t in charge when the team lost last year against St Lu, but upon my return this year we managed to turn the tables and win the cup for our trusted and committed supporters,” boasted Kudus coach, Donavan Paulse, in an interview with Nampa. Kudus triumphed in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Paulse said he is happy that his team demonstrated a willingness to compete and win against the best rugby team in the country. “I instil strict discipline in my players, just like any other coach. That’s why, as you could see, the games were conducted in a peaceful spirit and, above all, I’m very excited to be the winner,” he charged.

The runners-up received a consolation cash prize of N$6 000 for their troubles.

Hosts Dolphin Rugby Club and old foes Rehoboth Rugby Club finished in 3rd and 4th places, respectively, walking way with N$4 000 and N$2 000. Other participating teams were Eastern Bulls (Gobabis), Walvis Bay Rugby Club, Dolphins 2 and Rehoboth 2.

In his keynote address during the opening ceremony club legend Ralph Bussel encouraged the players to commit to the sport of rugby and make a living out of it. He mentioned that the current crop of rugby players are fortunate to have equipment and good coaches at their disposal, which they must fully utilise.

“When we started playing rugby over 30 years ago, we did not have proper stadiums with grass, qualified trainers and modern equipment. You have it all at your disposal now, so you are privileged,” Bussel told the young players.

Dolphin Rugby Club organised the tourney with the support of SBS Trucking, Cross Road Car Sales and Eagles Night Watch as sponsors.