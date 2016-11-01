Know Your Mayors: Angelina Angula

Date of birth: 2 February 1961

Place of birth: Omayanga, Okatana (Ongwediva Constituency)







Town/village council: Ongwediva

Political party: Swapo

Mayor since: December 2015

Education: Advanced Diploma in Mathematics

Job history: Elected to the council as a chairperson of the management committee in 1996. She served as a deputy mayor from 2010 to 2015, before being elected mayor in December 2015.

Goal as mayor: To formalise Omatando and start a discussion for compensation of villagers within the town lands, mobilising resources, continuing to improve service delivery and enhance traffic flow in and out of the town. She is also striving to be innovative at all times and continuing with the open-door policy, as well as encouraging team work and prosperity in Ongwediva.