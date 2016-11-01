Dantago clinches Trustco Junior Tennis Tourney in fine style

Windhoek

Last weekend’s Junior Tennis Tourney, held under the headline Trustco Junior Masters Tennis Championship at various courts around the City of Windhoek, attracted the crème de la crème of upcoming tennis players.

Eligible to compete in the two-day tourney were the best eight male and female players in various age groups U10 to U18. The chosen bunch garnered most points following their participation in the 10 official junior tourneys this year.







A total of 62 players competed for the championship trophy. Hosts City of Windhoek supplied the majority of entrants while junior talent from Swakopmund, Outjo, Walvis Bay and Tsumeb also made it to the masters championship.

The games began on a high note with many of the participants eager to stage a challenge for the coveted title in their respective age groups that saw matches played in a round robin format.

On Friday, showers delayed some of the matches but the unexpected rain did not discourage players as some decided to play until late, the last match on the particular day ending at 21h00.

The most notable upset of the two-day tourney was recorded in the U10 girls category which was dominated by Zoe Bronkhorst. The latter succeeded in winning all her matches despite playing against higher ranked opponents, leaving Dominique Theron to pick up the pieces for the runner-up spot.

FNB development player Johannes Swartz was in top form in the U12 boys category and made it all the way to the finals where he booked a place against stable mate FNB development player Albertus Brinkmann.

In an entertaining match, Swartz won 6-2, 6-2. “Today I was focused and motivated playing my best,” a jubilant Swartz commented.

In the U12 girls section, Hendrina Appolus dominated her age group and outplayed her opponent Elze Steers in straight sets (6-0, 6-3).

Unsurprisingly, the U18 boys final featured the multi-talented Dantago Gawanab against Ronaldo Uirub. The tie kept spectators on the edge of their seats as both youngsters displayed exceptional tennis skills never witnessed before in our neck of the woods. Dantago, a footballer of note as well, came out tops, dispatching Ronaldo 6-1 and 6-2.

At the prize-giving ceremony, NTA vice-president Clive Gawanab expressed his satisfaction with the performance of all the participants while applauding all the parents for their input. He stressed the importance of parents’ support and involvement in their offsping’s activities. “Without the presence of the parents, there would be no players,” said an excited Gawanab.

He also extended a word of gratitude to Kallie Heese and his team for a well organised event, while encouraging them to continue with their good work. Most of all, Gawanab thanked Trustco for their continued support to the tennis fraternity.

Trustco representative Neville Basson also thanked the tennis players for producing quality matches and encouraged them to continue doing their best and push their limits.

Meanwhile, Namibia will be hosting the Southern Africa Championships tourney with 12 countries anticipated to take part in the U14 and U16 age groups next year.