Tweya shares his ICT dream at launch of GOtv in Rundu

Rundu

Information and Communication Technology Minister Tjekero Tweya says he has a dream that during his lifetimeall geographical regions of Namibia from north to south and east to west will be covered by a reliable and affordable information and communication technology network, that will enable all Namibians to access the information communication superhighway without hindrance, so as to eventually set the country firmly on the road for a knowledge-based society.

“This is my dream and I am deeply and unapologetically committed to my ICT dream, which translates into a declaration of intent I undertook with the President of the Republic of Namibia,” Tweya said.

Tweya revealed his ideal when he launched MultiChoice Namibia’s GOtv service in Rundu on Thursday.

He said the ICT ministry will continuously strive to ensure that Namibia enjoys nationwide coverage of ICT services. “This will, without a doubt require a robust approach of implementation of infrastructure development, commitment and a deliberate spirit of sharing of these resources among industry players and across sectors to set Namibians up for success,” he said.

“The official launch and rollout of GOtv is to infuse a lot of entertainment oxygen into the lives of TV viewers and I have no doubt in my mind that GOtv through their aggressive strategy to enlarge the MultiChoice footprint , not only in Namibia, but the whole of Africa, will propel Namibians through our Harambee Prosperity Plan to greater prosperity,” Tweya added.

MultiChoice general manager Roger Gertze informed the minister that the introduction of GOtv is a strategic business decision to make digital terrestrial television (DTT) accessible to all Namibians by offering affordable TV services for all people of income.

He said GOtv offers content that is current and appropriate for individuals and families.

“With GOtv consumers do not need installers and are able to connect the GOtv decoders and antenna themselves. GOtv includes a decoder, it is watched without a satellite dish, has a GOtenna (grid antenna) and the first month’s subscription is free,” he said.

Three packages are available to consumers: GOtv Plus has 37 TV channels, while GOtv Value offers 25 TV channels and GOtv Lite is the cheapest with 11 TV channels. GOtv will offer NBC 1,2 and all NBC radio stations will also be available soon.

“GOtv offers a wide variety of genres for your viewing pleasure, ranging from musical entertainment and movies, sport, lifestyle, documentaries, kids and teens to religion, news and commerce,” Gertze added.

Tweya was informed that the launch of GOtv has also provided employment opportunities for sRundu residents, by empowering retailers, agents and all small and medium businesses through the sale and take-up of payment for GOtv subscribers.

According to Gertze, the rollout of GOtv in Namibia commenced with its debut launch in Windhoek in July 2012. It was then launched in Walvis Bay in December 2013, in Swakopmund in 2014, and was subsequently rolled out to other towns, including Okahandja, Rehoboth, Ondangwa, Eenhana, Oshakati, Ongwediva and now at last, Rundu.