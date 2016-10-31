167 trainees graduate from Valombola VTC

Ongwediva

Valombola Vocational Training Centre conferred level 3 National Vocational Certificates on 167 trainees at its 15th graduation ceremony held at Ongwediva on Friday.

Various speakers at the ceremony encouraged the graduates to use the skills obtained to contribute to the social economy of the country.







The graduates were further encouraged to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors by creating employment for themselves and others.

According to the Namibia Statistic Agency of 2011 census, the national unemployment rate stands at 28 percent, while the poverty prevalence stands at 21 percent in Oshana Region.

Speaking on behalf of Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi deputy permanent secretary Raimo Naanda encouraged the graduates to join the fight against poverty, socio-economic inequality and youth unemployment.

“Today you are honoured for your hard work and sacrifices and for the perseverance to become tradesmen, despite the hardships,” said Naanda.

Also speaking at the graduation ceremony, the centre manager Titus Malangu encouraged the graduates to make a difference in society.

Malangu was happy that so many women are taking up vocational trades, which tend to be male-dominated. Of the 994 trainees current enrolled at the centre 503 are female compared to 491 males.

He said the centre also has plans to expand so that by 2020 it can take in over 4 500 trainees. He added that currently the centre is flooded by applications yearly, however, due to the limited space it can only take in one percent of the applicants.

The certificates were conferred in air-condition and refrigeration, automotive mechanic, bricklaying & plastering, electrical general, electronics, joinery and cabinet making, plumbing and pipe fitting, welding and metal fabrication, hospitality and tourism, office administration, as well as National Vocational Certificates Level 2 in clothing production.