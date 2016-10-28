Annual Sport Awards tonight

Windhoek

Tonight the crème de la crème of the Namibian sports fraternity will be handsomely rewarded and applauded for their hard work and achievements when the annual Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) sports awards take place at Windhoek Country Club.

This year’s awards will be held under the theme ‘Thriving in the Namib’ and close to 600 people are expected to be in attendance.







Among the favourites to walk away with top prizes at tonight’s awards show are none other than the country’s Paralympic stars, Ananias Shikongo and Johannes Nambala, among others, while other top achievers in 2016, such as Beata Naigambo and Rudolph De Wet Moolman are also hot favourites to scoop top honours tonight.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Nampower Sportsman with Disability of the Year

– Ananias Shikongo (NPC)

– Johannes Nambala (NPC)

– Ruben Soroseb (NPC)

Nampower Sportswoman with Disability of the Year

– Johanna Benson (NPC)

– Rosa Mandjoro (NPC)

Nampower Junior Sportswoman with Disability of the Year

– Lahja Omagano Ishitile (NPC)

– Kertu Namutenya Kapweya (NPC)

– Catlin Jane Botha (NPC)

Nampower Junior Sportsman with Disability of the Year

– Abraham Hafenanye (NPC)

– Mateus Kambundu (NPC)

– Alfred Meno Albertu (NPC)

MTC Sportsman of the Year

– Paulus Ambunda (BCB)

– Rudolph De Wet Moolman (Karate)

– Mynhardt Mbeumuna Kaunivi (Athletics)

MTC Sportswoman of the Year

– Vera Adrian (Cycling)

– Gaby Ahrens (Shooting)

– Beata Naigambo (Athletics)

MTC Junior Sportsman of the Year

– Delano Muller (Kickboxing)

– Herbet Wolfgang Peters (Cycling)

– Burger Rowan (Karate)

MTC Junior Sportswoman of the Year

– Dunell Van Taak (Hockey)

– Cassandra Knouwds (Karate)

– Mayvonne Swart (Karate)

NBL Sport Team of the Year

– Senior Women (Hockey)

– Namibia National Rugby team (Rugby)

– 4 x 100 Namibia Relay Team (NPC)

FNB Most Improved Sportsperson of the Year

– Matias Hamunyela (BCB)

– Johannes Nambala (NPC)

Coca Cola Coach of the Year

– Michael Hamukwaya (NPC)

– Tobias Hiskia (Athletics)

– Rodger Thompson (Rugby)

Coca Cola Umpire/Referee of the Year

– Jackson Pavaza (NFA)

– Berthold Karumendu (Athletics)

– Daniel Stephanus Koen (Rugby)