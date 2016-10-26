Zimbabwean wanted for murder of girlfriend

Windhoek – Police have embarked on a manhunt in search of a Zimbabwean national wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose remaisn were found in the couple’s rented room in Soweto.

The gruesome discovery was made on Monday afternoon, although it is suspected the victim was killed the previous day.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said Zimbabwean national Rymond Rukweza’s suspected action emanated from an argument he had with his girlfriend, Concelia Mwangala Limbo, aged 34.







Rukweza allegedly locked the corpse inside the room and fled.

Shikwambi said anyone with information on Rukweza’s whereabouts or the suspect himself must contact Sergeant Rauna Nghifindaka on 081-2447444 or the nearest police station.

According to the shocked landlord, Toini Moses, Rukweza had returned to the room on Sunday to take his suitcase, pots and fridge, which he then loaded onto a truck and left.

Limbo’s corpse was only discovered on Monday after a foul smell started arousing suspicion.

Members of Moses’ family peeped through Rukweza’s room window and – to their shock – saw the lifeless remains of Limbo lying on the floor, dressed only in her underwear.

Moses narrated to New Era that at around 04h00 on Sunday morning she heard a quarrel between Rukweza and his girlfriend before the Zimbabwean came knocking at her room and asked that she (Moses) open the house so that he could leave.

“He said he wanted to leave because he was tired of fighting with his girlfriend,” Moses recalls. She said the couple had gone out earlier that Saturday and that they would usually fight when returning from one of their drinking sprees.