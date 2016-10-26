Zambians pray for unity, as they celebrate 52 years of independence

Windhoek – Zambians resident in Namibia gathered at the High Commissioner’s official residence to commemorate this year’s National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation, as well as the copper-producing country’s 52nd Independence Day.

The event to commemorate Zambia’s National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation in Namibia held on Saturday in Windhoek was spearheaded by the Zambian High Commission and Association of Zambians in Namibia (AZANA).

Other nationals resident in Namibia joined in the celebrations. They prayed for President Edgar Lungu and all other Zambians in positions of leadership, for love and unity among Zambians, as well as reconciliation and forgiveness.

Officially, there are about 1 300 Zambians living in Namibia, most of whom work as expatriates and contribute to the development of Namibia.







Zambia’s acting High Commissioner to Namibia, Dorothy Nachilongo, expressed her sincere gratitude to the men of the ‘cloth’ for agreeing to preside over the national prayers’ observance requesting divine intervention for Zambia’s political and economic woes.

Similarly, Nachilongo thanked the Namibian government for delegating a representative to stand with them in solemn prayer and celebrations of the former British colony’s 52nd independence anniversary on Monday.

Nachilongo called on Zambians to abide by the laws and regulations of Namibia, saying Zambians are known for peace, brotherliness and warmness, among other social values.

“I wish to take this opportunity to implore Zambians living and working in Namibia to remain patriotic to the country,” Nachilongo said.

She assured Zambians in Namibia that the High Commissioner remains open to protect the welfare of Zambians in Namibia.

“It is the resolve of the mission to continue to ensure that the interests of Zambia are secured,” she said, adding that she is proud that she has an able team to help her deliver with the support of all stakeholders.